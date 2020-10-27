Traffic delays expected as superload moves through Lycoming County

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is advising motorists of possible traffic delays as a superload moves through the Montoursville area.

The department says the load is expected to move through Wednesday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday. The load will move 15.5 miles from Montoursville to Wahoo Drive in Williamsport.

The travel route will include: Route 2014 eastbound (Broad Street) in Montoursville, Route 2045 northbound (Fairfield Road) in Fairfield Township, Interstate 180 westbound, Route 3007 (Pine Run Road) in Woodward Township (where it will turn around), Route 220 northbound in Woodward Township, and Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in the City of Williamsport.

The load is 93,000 pounds and nearly 100 feet long.