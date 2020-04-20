Traffic changes around Mohegan Sun Arena COVID-19 test site

Traffic patterns to and from the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot are being tightly controlled. Part of Highland Park Boulevard is also closed to traffic.

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – The Department of Health says traffic patterns around the COVID-19 testing site in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot are being tightly controlled.

Only patients who are showing symptoms can preregister for the drive-thru testing. When Eyewitness News first brought you this story, we told you the plans had some neighbors and life-sustaining businesses in the area concerned.

Monday, Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said traffic patterns would be tightly controlled. Levine also reminded those being tested that because they are showing symptoms, they should continue to self-quarantine at home after testing.

Eyewitness News Andy Mehalshick is outside the test site and reports that police have Highland Park Boulevard closed to through traffic in both directions between the I-81 Ramp and Mundy Street.

Traffic is being routed from I-81 directly into the Mohegan Sun Arena Parking lot, which is closed to the public.

Traffic Patterns will be tightly enforced around the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot. Pre-registered patients will be directed from I-81 onto Highland Park Boulevard and in through the main entrance at Mohegan Sun Arena.

After testing, vehicles will be routed directly back on to Highland Park and be directed to turn right back onto the I-81 ramp.

Traffic Patterns will be tightly enforced around the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot. After testing, preregistered patients will be directed back out onto Highland Park Boulevard and immediately to the I-81 on ramp.

Highland Park Boulevard will be closed to through traffic in both directions between the I-81 ramp and Mundy Street.

Traffic Patterns will be tightly enforced around the drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot. People visiting other life-sustaining businesses in the area will not have access to Highland Park Boulevard between the I-81 ramp and Mundy Street.

The traffic pattern is expected to return to normal after the site closes for the day at 4:00 p.m.

Eyewitness News has also been trying to get answers for people who asked how to register for testing at the site, if they do not have internet access. Levine responded to those questions today saying patients who do not have internet access do not currently have a way to register.

Stay with Eyewitness News for continued updates on this local drive-thru testing sites and information on the Coronavirus Response throughout our area.