SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Scranton Police Department released Tuesday parking and traffic restrictions for the Santa Parade.

The Scranton Santa Parade is scheduled for Saturday, November 18, from 9:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Police say the restrictions will take effect beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday and last until 2:00 p.m. Please see the parade route map below for more information.

Courtesy: Scranton Police Department

The parade will begin at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Biden Street, and continue down Biden Street, going around Courthouse Square from North Washington Avenue to Linden Street and ending on Adams Avenue.

Franklin Avenue, Mifflin Avenue, and Lackawanna Avenue will be closed to traffic for the staging area, vehicle lineup, and walking group lineup.

For more information visit the Scranton Police Department’s Facebook Page.