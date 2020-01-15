Traffic Alert: Waller Street in Wilkes-Barre to Close Friday

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Wilkes-Barre Mayor’s Office released information Wednesday regarding the Friday closure of Waller Street in the City.

Wilkes-Barre spokesperson Tyler Ryan said in a rleease, “Waller Street will be closed from Division Street to Horton Street on Friday, January 17th from 7:00am to 4:30pm for work on the Solomon Creek Flood Protection Wall.

Work in the area will include tying in a manhole to the existing system and building of the wall.

Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes during the construction.

