LENOX, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash closed a portion of Interstate 81 northbound in Susquehanna County Tuesday morning.

According to a release from PennDOT, Interstate 81 was closed starting at Exit 211 (Lenox) to Exit 217 (PA-547 N) due to a crash that occurred earlier in the morning..

The section of I-81 reopened around 11:00 a.m.

There has been no word on injuries.

Courtesy 511PA.com

Drivers can check the latest road conditions and traffic alerts by going to 511PA.com.