TRAFFIC ALERT: Interstate 80 closed westbound after head-on semi crash







SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – State Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Interstate 80 after a semi crash closed a section of the highway just before 6 am Thursday in Luzerne County.

Interstate 80 westbound is closed between mile markers 248 and 251. Westbound traffic is being detoured off the interstate via Exit 256 for Conyngham/Nescopeck.

State Police say a tractor trailer heading eastbound on Interstate 80 left the highway, drove over the grass median, and collided head-on with another tractor trailer heading westbound.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with broken bones, but officials on scene tell Eyewitness News they do not believe the injuries are life threatening.

Troopers hope to have at least one westbound lane open around 9 am Thursday as the cleanup of the area progresses.