NEWFOUNDLAND, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 84 is seeing some delays while crews work to put out a tractor-trailer fire, according to 511PA.com.

The fire is said to have broke out around 5:45 Wednesday morning in the area of mile marker 13, just west of the Hamlin/Newfoundland exit.

Traffic is backed up on the westbound lane of I-84 while crews work the scene.

You can continue to check 511PA.com for the latest updates.