EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT states a section of Interstate 81 is closed due to a crash in Susquehanna County.

The closure begins southbound near exit 211 (Lenox), PennDOT says the estimated time of reopening is 2:00 a.m.

There’s no word on the details of the crash at this time.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting the 511PA website.