PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pittston City Police Department is alerting drivers of the roads and bridges closing for the 10th annual Pittston Saint Patrick’s Parade event.

According to Pittston City police on Saturday, March 4, all streets and open bridges leading into Pittston City will close down at 10:00 a.m. for the 10th annual Saint Patrick’s Parade and Leprechaun Loop 5K run.

Officers say the Leprechaun Loop 5K race will begin at 10:30 a.m., immediately followed by the parade starting between 11:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Parade Officials say visitors can park in a few lots such as The Greater Pittston YMCA, Saint John’s Church, behind City Hall, Quinn’s Market, in the front or back of the Pittston Memorial Library, and the Upper Tomato Festival parking lot.

Police say once the parade is complete, all roads and usable bridges will be reopened and traffic will continue as normal.

Officers ask all visitors to use caution and to plan accordingly.