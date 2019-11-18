Traffic Advisory for Trans-Siberian Orchestra

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU – TV) Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return to Wilkes-Barre for two performances of their Winter Tour 2019 on Friday, November 22nd.



For the safety of all attendees, the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a travel advisory for the day of the concert with the following provisions:



The intersection from Mundy St. to Highland Park Blvd. will be closed from approximately 5:45PM to 6:30PM to allow for traffic flow from the venue after the 3:30PM performance. Mundy St. access from Highland Park Blvd. towards the Arena Hub Plaza may also be restricted during this time. Only emergency vehicles will be allowed to turn onto Highland Park Blvd. from Mundy St. during this time.

All traffic for the Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township Commons, Arena Hub Plaza and surrounding areas are encouraged to use exit 170B on Interstate 81 between the hours of 2PM-3:30PM and 5PM-8:30PM.

The Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot will open at 1:30PM for the 3:30PM Trans-Siberian Orchestra show.

The Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot will open at approximately 6:30PM for the 8PM show.

General parking for the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot is $10 cash sales only when arriving at the lot.

Any customers with VIP Parking or Reserved Parking are encouraged to use the left hand lane when entering the parking lot from Highland Park Blvd. All ticket holders are also encouraged to carpool to the event where possible.

There are 6 lanes of traffic entering the Mohegan Sun Arena parking lot – 4 from Highland Park Blvd. and 2 from Mundy St.

Please visit the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Facebook page for traffic updates and advisories. Additional security and safety precautions will take place at the arena. A full list of restrictions can be found on the Mohegan Sun Arena website at https://mohegansun.com.