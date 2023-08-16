SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Little League World Series officially kicked off Wednesday in South Williamsport with its first round of games and opening ceremony. But off the field, there’s a lot more for families to enjoy.

From pin trading to a signature wall, there is something for everyone to enjoy

28/22 News Reporter Gianna Galli spoke with one family who says trading pins isn’t only fun but it’s a tradition.

It’s an event people travel from all over the world to see and on this year’s opening night of the Little League World Series, many had the opportunity to catch a local team competing in their backyard.

Sam Garisto and his two grandchildren Elijah Garisto and CJ Heininger have been Little League World Series fans for more than seven years.

Wednesday’s ball game, however, between the mid-Atlantic and Southwest region was an extra exciting experience for them.

“Yeah! Let’s go Pennsylvania! Even kids who are a lot taller than me, stronger than me. They can just rip a ball a homerun and it’s so cool. The energy is just amazing,” CJ explained.

“It’s not the long of a drive so it’s really nice to have it super close to us,” said Elijah.

Elijah and CJ participated in new activity this year, writing their names on a giant signature wall.

For others, the trip to South Williamsport is about connecting with people from all over the world through trading pins.

“It’s a really big hobby just something fun that we started a couple of years ago. Being local we had the advantage to get some pins that some people can’t and we got into meeting the teams and the players,” said Williamsport resident Draw Lewis.

Whether it’s pin trading or writing your name on this wall behind me, activities outside the stadium are just as rich in tradition.

Ryan Dunagan, who has worked in the fan zone for two years helping kids and families perfect their hitting skills says this opening night environment was different.

“You can definitely see a different vibe here, it’s super crowded, everybody’s rootin’ for them, super excited and hopefully they keep winning. Keep the vibes going good,” said Dunagan.

There are a variety of different pins and serious collectors are picky about which ones they want to trade. Collectors say they trade from the moment the gates open to the final out.