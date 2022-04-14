LEWISBURG, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The suspect charged with killing and disposing of a former model in 2021appeared in court Thursday afternoon.

28-year-old Tracy Rollins was in court for a pre-trial hearing. Public defender Brian Ulmer presented the court with a psychiatric evaluation to determine if Rollins can stand trial.





The defense said their report found Rollins mentally competent when he allegedly shot and killed 47-year-old Rebecca Landrith.

Her body was found in February by a Penn-DOT worker along the side of route I-80. During court Thursday afternoon, the defense requested one additional medical examination of Rollins’ mental compacity when the crime took place.

The prosecution didn’t object and the judge ruled in favor of it. Rollins, who’s a truck driver from Dallas, Texas, has been charged with criminal homicide and the abuse of a corpse.

The DA’s office declined to comment on the open investigation. Jury selection will begin after the additional psych report is received.