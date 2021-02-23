Tracy Rollins, arrested for death of Rebecca Landrith, arrives in PA for arraignment

MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tracy Rollins, the truck driver from Dallas who was arrested in Connecticut in connection with the death of Rebecca Landrith, is being arraigned Tuesday.
Rollins arrived at the Williamsport Regional Airport Tuesday afternoon.
Rollins is charged with the homicide and abuse of corpse in the death of Landrith. Her body was found along Interstate 80 in Union County in early February by a PennDOT worker.
According to the arrest affidavit, 18 bullets were removed from her body during an autopsy. She sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her face, neck, and chest area and two on her hand.
Police have yet to state a motive for the shooting or whether the weapon was recovered.
Julie Dunphy will gave more from the arraignment on later editions of Eyewitness News.
