Tractor-trailers back on the road after weather travel ban lifted

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Commerical trucks are back on the interstates Friday morning after a ban put in place due to snow Thursday night was lifted.

Eyewitness News spoke to drivers who said the Thursday night ban didn’t impact them, but they did wait a little longer to get back on the roads Friday morning.

Drivers said the roads were good around 9:00 a.m. and they’re seeing more and more commercial vehicles back on the road as the day goes on.







When asked if they think this could cause a dent in supply chain issues? The drivers said no because the ban was overnight and they’ve driven through worse storms.

Reporter Sydney Kostus will have more on the roads and this story a little later on Eyewitness News.