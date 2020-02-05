Tractor trailer stolen in Susquehanna County

SPRINGVILLE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) State Police are looking for a tractor trailer that was stolen from Button Road in Springville Township.

It is a red 2005 Freightliner truck bearing PA registration ZKT8824 and it’s towing a black flat-bed Landoll trailer with an unknown registration.

The words “Summit Core Supply Heavy Duty Truck Parts” are on both doors of the truck in chrome lettering.

Anyone who has information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Gibson at 570-465-3154.