Tractor Trailer Rolls Over on Giant’s Despair

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Traffic is backed up at the scene of a tractor trailer rollover near “The Devil’s Elbow” on East Northampton Street, commonly known as “Giant’s Despair” in Wilkes-Barre Township..

Police say the driver lost control coming down the hill and crashed. The woman driving the truck had to be removed by emergency personnel but was not taken to the hospital.

The trailer was hauling canned goods which spilled onto the roadway. Crews are in the process of removing the truck from the road at this hour.