LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene of a deadly crash where a truck crashed and rolled over while driving on Giant’s Despair.

28/22 News is on the scene of a crash on Laurel Run Road when, around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, a commercial truck rolled over while driving on Giants Despair (East Northampton Street).

State police confirmed a 24-year-old man, who was driving the truck was pronounced dead on the scene.

The crashed truck currently covers both lanes of traffic, closing the road while crews work the scene.

This is a developing story, we will update you with the latest as it is released.