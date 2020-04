BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Traffic is moving slow at this hour after a tractor-trailer rolled over near the Interstate 80/81 interchange in Luzerne County. The call came in just before 9am.

The truck rolled to the side of the road while travelling from I-81 southbound at exit 151B to I-80 westbound according to 511PA.com.

CLEARED: Crash on I-81 southbound at Exit 151B – I-80 West. — 511PA Northeast (@511PANortheast) April 6, 2020

There is no word if there any injuries at this time.

At this time, the Interstate is not closed by drivers may experience delays in that area.