CLARKS SUMMIT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer rollover is to blame for traffic trouble early Friday morning on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lackawanna County.

It happened around 5:30 a.m.

According to 511PA, the crash happened on I-476 at mile marker 130.3 northbound in the Clarks Summit area.

The on-duty Lackawanna County 911 supervisor says the rig hauling cinderblocks flipped and spilled its contents on the road.

It took crews approximately 45 minutes to reopen the highway to traffic.

There is no word on what caused the crash, or the extent of injuries suffered by the tractor-trailer driver.

