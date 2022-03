MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Interstate 81 northbound is seeing some traffic delays while crews work to clean up a tractor-trailer that overturned.

The tractor-trailer rollover happened Thursday morning around 7:00 near mile marker 179.8. There is a lane restriction near mile marker 180 that will remain in place while crews work to clear the accident.

The driver is being checked for injuries, there is no word on what caused the crash. Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.