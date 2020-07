PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The driver of a tractor trailer was taken to the hospital after their truck rolled over on Navy Way near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport just before 9:30 Monday morning.







Diesel fuel leaked from the truck’s fuel tanks, but was contained at the scene. The contents of the trailer did not spill.

Navy Way is closed at this hour, between Commerce Road and the airport roundabout.