PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A tanker rolled over just after nine this morning on the west roundabout near the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport. This is an area coming off of Interstate 81 in Pittston Township, Luzerne County.

No one was injured in the accident but traffic was slow-going as the scene is cleaned up.

State police are handling the investigation and you might want to leave some extra time if you’re traveling in the area.