SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor Trailer roll-over has been confirmed Monday night on Interstate 81 (I-81) in Susquehanna County.

A Tractor-trailer crash, involving the vehicle rolling on its side occured Monday night just before 9:30 on I-81 around MM 206.6, near the Elk Mountain Ski Resort exit.

The Lackawanna and Susquehanna Counties 911 Comm Centers confirmed the crash.

Lackawanna County EMS is responding to injuries, the extent of which is unknown at this time. PSP Gibson is also reportedly on the scene.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.