SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A driver lost the roof of their tractor-trailer after going under a bridge in Scranton.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon around 12:00, when the driver attempted to navigate their 18-wheeler under the train bridge on South Washington Avenue, near the Scranton Police Department.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say the 18-wheeler went under the bridge, which has a 13-foot clearing, and hit the bridge which caused the roof to rip off.

The driver walked away without injury.