Tractor trailer fire slows traffic on Route 29

Tractor trailer fire on Route 29

Crews begin cleaning up the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Route 29 in Monroe Township Friday.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY, Pa (WBRE / WYOU) – Dispatchers confirm Route 29 is down to one lane near the intersection with Route 309 in Monroe Township.

Fire crews are cleaning up at the scene of a tractor trailer fire. There is no word on when both lanes will reopen to traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

The driver pulled over and was able to get out when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. Investigators believe a problem with the rear brakes caused the fire. No injuries are reported.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you the very latest information as we get it.

