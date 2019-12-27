Crews begin cleaning up the scene of a tractor trailer fire on Route 29 in Monroe Township Friday.

MONROE TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY, Pa (WBRE / WYOU) – Dispatchers confirm Route 29 is down to one lane near the intersection with Route 309 in Monroe Township.

Fire crews are cleaning up at the scene of a tractor trailer fire. There is no word on when both lanes will reopen to traffic. Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Crews cleaning up after a tractor trailer fire on Route 29. The road was closed as firefighters worked to put out the flames.

Eyewitness News Photographer Mark Albrecht at the scene as fire crews work to reopen Route 29 following a tractor trailer fire.

The driver pulled over and was able to get out when he noticed smoke coming from the trailer. Investigators believe a problem with the rear brakes caused the fire. No injuries are reported.

