Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash on Interstate 80

LEWIS TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man from Nebraska was killed in a crash that shut down Interstate 80 for several hours in Union County Thursday morning.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police, Kenneth L. Mitchell, 52, of Omaha, Nebraska was killed when the tractor-trailer he was driving on the interstate near mile marker 195 crashed just before 11:00 a.m.

State police say Mitchell veered off of the shoulder and swerved in an attempt to correct the vehicle’s direction when the truck overturned and slid into the guiderail.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.