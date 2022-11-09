LAUREL RUN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are on the scene where a tractor-trailer crashed into a garage early Wednesday morning while driving down Gaint’s Despair.

Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department tells Eyewitness News a tractor-trailer was headed down Giant’s Despair and lost control of his brakes just before 6:00 a.m.

Crews said the driver started laying on his horn as he headed down Lehigh Street and crashed into a guardrail then through a two-story garage on Lehigh and South Walnut Street.

The driver walked away from the scene with a few scratches. The resident was home at the time but was not inside the garage.

At this time a wrecker is trying to get the tractor-trailer out of the yard. Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department is investigating the crash.