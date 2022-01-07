Tractor-trailer crash shuts down I-81 in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash closes Interstate-81 for miles in Luzerne County.

The wreck happened Friday night around 9:00 p.m. According to crews on the scene, the tractor-trailer crashed with a plow truck leaving the trailer folded. Crews say both drivers were transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

  • Hazle Twp. Fire & Rescue Company 141
Penndot tells Eyewitness News I-81 northbound is closed between Route 924 and exit 145, the West Hazelton interchange.

Penndot expects the highway to reopen around midnight.

