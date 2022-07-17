DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash, ending with the massive truck on its side, has shut down the North Scranton Expressway.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, the North Scranton Expressway is closed going towards Dickson City, due to the tractor-trailer rollover.

Courtesy: Dickson City Police Department

Police say, those traveling that way to get onto Business Route 6, need to find an alternative route, as drivers can’t get to it from the expressway as of now.

Officials advise drivers that traffic is being detoured away from the area.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you as we learn more.