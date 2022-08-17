TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT is issuing a report of a tractor-trailer overturned causing a portion of Interstate 80 to close.

According to PennDOT, both lanes on I-80 westbound near mile marker 212 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County are closed due to an overturned tractor trailer.

Westbound traffic is being detoured off exit 212B in Williamsport onto Interstate 180 West to Route 220 North.

PennDOT states the roadway is expected to be closed until early Wednesday evening. Drivers should expect delays and drive with caution in the area, visit 511PA to learn more.