COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Route 54 in Coal Township is closed in both directions after a crash involving a tractor-trailer.

According to Northumberland County 911, the accident has closed Route 54 in both directions from Elysburg to Natalie after a tractor-trailer collided with an SUV.

For the latest on road closures and conditions check 511pa.com.