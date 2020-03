SNYDERTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) A tractor-trailer crash has closed Route 4012, also known as Snydertown Road, between the intersections of Route 4005 (Main Street) in the Borough of Snydertown and Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.

A detour is in place using Main Street, Route 61 and Black Mills Road

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.