SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. (WETM) – One man was killed in a water-tanker truck crash that closed several miles of road closed in Bradford County Thursday morning.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 35-year-old Nathan Spencer was killed as he was driving north on Berwick Turnpike in Smithfield Township around 5:39 a.m. Just past the Hoblet Rd. intersection, the truck left the north side of the road as it went around a “hard left curve”, and the weight of the water flipped the truck, PSP said.

The truck then slid into a ditch on the north side of the road, and the cab was severely damaged. According to police, Spencer wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradford County Public Safety announced that local agencies responded to a crash around 5:30 a.m. on July 6, 2023 on Berwick Turnpike in Smithfield Township. Berwick was closed between Rolling Hills Rd. and Springfield Rd. to clean up the crash.

Public Safety said local traffic was able to access as far north as Hoblet Road.