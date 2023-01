SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to PennDOT an on-ramp in Selinsgrove is closed due to a tractor-trailer crash.

PennDOT says the on-ramp to Route 147 from Route 15 is closed. There is a detour using Route 15 and Interstate 80 in place.

The ramp is expected to be closed for several hours while crews clear the wreck.

For the latest information on traffic and roadway conditions, visit 511PA.com.