SUGARLOAF, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 81 is closed while crews work to clear the scene of a tractor-trailer crash, according to PennDOT.

Beginning at mile marker 143, I-81 southbound is closed and is estimated to reopen around 1:00 p.m., according to a PennDOT media release.

According to 511PA.com, the closure is beginning to back up into Drums.

Drivers are urged to find an alternate route. For the most up-to-date traffic information visit 511PA.com.