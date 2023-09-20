DRUMS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer crash has closed part of Interstate 80 eastbound Wednesday morning.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) says Interstate 80 eastbound is closed starting at Exit 256 (Nescopeck/Conyngham) in Luzerne County.

PennDOT has put a detour in place that directs drivers from PA 93 south to Interstate 81 northbound then back onto Interstate 80.

PennDOT says the estimated time the Interstate 80 will reopen is 11:00 a.m.

Drivers can check road conditions by going to 511PA.com.