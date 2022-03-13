Tractor-trailer crash closes Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of Interstate 84 is closed due to a crash on Sunday.

According to PennDOT Interstate 84 (I-84) eastbound shut down to one lane of traffic at mile marker 2.5 due to a tractor-trailer crash, on Sunday.

PennDOT says the right lane of traffic is open and crews are working to get the road cleared. The estimated time of reopening is 5:00 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will bring you information as we receive it.

Drivers can check 511PA for updates and up-to-date road conditions.