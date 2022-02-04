Tractor-trailer collides with SUV on Interstate-81

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a tractor-trailer colliding with an SUV Friday afternoon on Interstate 81.

According to Eyewitness News crew on the scene, a tractor-trailer jackknifed and collided with an SUV Friday before 2:00 p.m. on Interstate 81 in Lackawanna County. The rig was headed southbound at the north Scranton Expressway interchange when the collision happened.

An ambulance was dispatched to the scene but State Police declined to comment to our Eyewitness News crew and asked us to leave.

It’s still unclear the exact cause of the crash on I-81 in Scranton.