Tractor-trailer causes lane restriction on Interstate 81

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer has caused a lane restriction on Interstate 81 (I-81).

According to PennDOT, the tractor-trailer caused the lane restriction after it overturned at mile marker 142 on I-81 southbound.

There is currently no word on what caused the tractor-trailer to overturn or how long it will take to clear the road.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you informed as soon as we learn more.

Drivers can always check 511PA for the most up-to-date road conditions.

