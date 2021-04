LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There is a lane restriction in Lackawanna County after a tractor trailer caught fire on Interstate 84 eastbound near mile marker five.

The road is down to one lane as crews work to contain the fire. Eyewitness News confirmed with the Covington Fire Department that the driver of the tractor trailer got out unharmed.

There is no word yet on when the road will reopen to two lanes. We will continues to provide more updates as they become available.