FOSTER TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A tractor-trailer caught fire after a crash occurred with two other vehicles on Route 901 Friday morning.

A three-car crash occurred in Foster Township on Route 901 Friday causing Buckhorn Road to close. Officials say two tractor-trailers and a car were involved, and at least one of the trucks caught fire.

State police say a car and a black tractor-trailer were going East on R901 when the car veered into the opposing lane and ran into a Weis tractor-trailer going West on R901.

Weis truck crossed over as a result and hit the black truck behind the car and the front part of the truck cab broke through the guard rail, troopers stated.

There is no word on injuries at this time but 28/22 News will keep you updated as more information becomes available.