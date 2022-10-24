WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new addition to a Lycoming County College just opened. Their staff says this has been years in the making and will provide an updated space for students to make some music.

The Trachte Music Center at Lycoming College has finally opened. This space gives students in their music program a new area to create and perform in a way they never could before.

Located on the Southeast corner of Lycoming College’s campus is the new Trachte Music Center Building, named after their fifteenth and current President Doctor Kent Tracte.

“This is a most appropriate celebration of his leadership at Lycoming College and his impact on the, really the physical campus. Which has been transformed under his leadership.,” said Chip Edmonds, the Executive Vice President at Lycoming College.

The 14K square foot building has a soundproof space, equipped for rehearsals and recitals with the choir, orchestra, and band all performing together.

“Make the environment possible for them to be their best. And that’s what this space does, it makes it possible for our students to do our best,” Music Department Chair at Lycoming College, William Ciabattari stated.

Ciabattari advocated for a new space for years. In 2017, the board of trustees began planning for the music center. He says it’s amazing to see the campus transform.

“We don’t have the obstacles to overcome like we did before. Our obstacle now is my favorite obstacle, which is the limitations of our imaginations,” Ciabattari added.

The building also has study rooms for students. The college is looking forward to its impact on student life and in the Williamsport community.

Lycoming College recently opened its new Trachte Music Center.

Located on the southeast corner of campus, the new building is a space for rehearsals and recitals and also has space for students to study.