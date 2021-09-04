Tracey’s Hope celebrates its 12th annual pet walk

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal rescue organization had some great weather today for an annual fundraiser in Scranton.

Dozens of people including some with their pets showed up at McDade Park for Tracey’s Hope 12th Annual Memorial Pet Walk.





People wearing yellow t-shirts they bought to help the cause enjoyed the sunny, comfortable day with their four-legged friend.

The fundraiser also featured nearly four dozen basket raffles of all sorts. The event also included a car show which featured 70 registered cars.

The fundraiser is critical for Tracey’s Hope which like so many non-profits has endured financial struggles.







“I’ll tell you, we’re so behind on our bills. You know, we couldn’t do fundraisers because of the COVID so to bring this back today at least we could start healing financially, too as well,” said Denise Kumor, CEO of Tracey’s Hope Care and Rescue for Domestic Animals.

“It’s great to know that there’s a lot of people out there who rescue and support animal advocacy because there’s a lot of horror stories out there. So, it’s nice to know that we network together and provide loving homes to dogs who need it,” said Amy Miller from West Pittston.