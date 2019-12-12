Toys Stolen from Charity Home in West Hazleton

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Someone stole donated toys from the United Charities in West Hazleton.

The toys were donated for the organizations “Christmas Angel” program.

People and organizations can donate a toy for an underprivileged child in the community.

These donated toys are not for the boys who live at the home, but for kids in the community.

According to management at the home, someone walked into the main office yesterday and stole several bags of toys meant for a family in need.



Managers from the United Charities say they don’t want to press charges but would like to get the toys returned and want to help the person who stole the toys.

