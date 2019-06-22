Toys R Us returning for holiday season

Toys R Us is making a comeback.

Nearly a year after closing its doors, Toys R Us is reportedly returning this Christmas season. The toy chain is planning to open a half-dozen stores along with an e-commerce site just in time for the holidays.

Earlier this year, a new company called Tru Kids took over the Toys R Us and Babies R Us brands. But don’t expect the new locations to be as large as the former big box stores of the past.

The locations are slated to be about a third of the size and include more play areas.

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.