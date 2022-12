HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PA live! Co-host Rachel Malak helped flip the switch to light the Christmas Tree Sunday in Hanover Township.

It was part of the Hanover Township Lions Club’s largest one-day Toys For Tots drive to help the US Marine Corps Reserve Charity Mission.

Santa Claus, Tux the Penguin, and a whole lot of good people turned out for this holiday season event in Luzerne County.