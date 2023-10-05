EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car dealership in Monroe County gave back to the community in a big way on Thursday.
Toyota of Stroudsburg hosted its first-ever “Community Day” on Thursday at its location in East Stroudsburg.
The goal of the inaugural event was to foster community partnerships within the Poconos.
Ten non-profit agencies that received a total of $25,000 are:
- Salvation Army of Monroe County
- Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department
- Women’s Resource Center
- Meals on Wheels of Monroe County
- AWSOM Animal Shelter
- Family Promise
- Pocono Wildlife Rehab
- Jewish Resource Center of the Poconos
- Lakshmi Cow Sanctuary
- Challenger Sports of Monroe County
The selected organizations provide support to the underserved and at-risk members of the community in Monroe County.
Toyota of Stroudsburg also provides financial support to veterans and first responders.