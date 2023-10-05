EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car dealership in Monroe County gave back to the community in a big way on Thursday.

Toyota of Stroudsburg hosted its first-ever “Community Day” on Thursday at its location in East Stroudsburg.

The goal of the inaugural event was to foster community partnerships within the Poconos.

Ten non-profit agencies that received a total of $25,000 are:

  • Salvation Army of Monroe County
  • Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department
  • Women’s Resource Center
  • Meals on Wheels of Monroe County
  • AWSOM Animal Shelter
  • Family Promise
  • Pocono Wildlife Rehab
  • Jewish Resource Center of the Poconos
  • Lakshmi Cow Sanctuary
  • Challenger Sports of Monroe County

The selected organizations provide support to the underserved and at-risk members of the community in Monroe County.

Toyota of Stroudsburg also provides financial support to veterans and first responders.