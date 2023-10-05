EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A car dealership in Monroe County gave back to the community in a big way on Thursday.

Toyota of Stroudsburg hosted its first-ever “Community Day” on Thursday at its location in East Stroudsburg.

The goal of the inaugural event was to foster community partnerships within the Poconos.

Ten non-profit agencies that received a total of $25,000 are:

Salvation Army of Monroe County

Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department

Women’s Resource Center

Meals on Wheels of Monroe County

AWSOM Animal Shelter

Family Promise

Pocono Wildlife Rehab

Jewish Resource Center of the Poconos

Lakshmi Cow Sanctuary

Challenger Sports of Monroe County

The selected organizations provide support to the underserved and at-risk members of the community in Monroe County.

Toyota of Stroudsburg also provides financial support to veterans and first responders.