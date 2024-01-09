POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mounds of snow remain on the ground in Pocono Township following this weekend’s winter storm.

Township officials like Jerrod Belvin say they prepared the area for a substantial amount of winter weather.

“We were cleaning out culverts, boxes, any time of pipes that we could before the ground got completely frozen.”

Those preps switched to gearing up for Tuesday’s storm, a wintry mix with a warm front. Raising concerns about flooding in areas like Warner Road and Route 611.

Back in December, flooding of Pocono Creek led to the closure of Route 611, despite efforts to control water levels through stream banks.

“The stream banks did hold for two years, but after the back-to-back rain in December, the stream walls did fail.”

Predicted heavy rain combined with snowmelt running the risk of another closure.

“If we do have to you know close down again, route 611 or Warner Road we will. Fire company as always is on standby as our road crew.”

Meanwhile, other agencies like ppl electric utilities are keeping their eyes on the potential wind gusts of 50 miles per hour.

Wind knocking down trees on power lines is the number one cause of outages.

Tracie Witter tells 28/22 News they’ve been monitoring the storm and urge customers to immediately report a power outage if it happens.

“We do a lot of tree trimming and we have extensive smart grid automation on our lines. We have 8,000 devices and so what that means is smart grid devices detect an outage and then automatically reroute power through another line.”

She says safety should be everyone’s priority.

“If our customers were to see a wire on the ground, never approach the wire, always assume it’s energized and then if a customer does use a generator, a portable generator, make sure it’s outside.”

PPL officials recommend keeping an emergency kit in your home with items like extra batteries and flashlights.