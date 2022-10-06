POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A special meeting was held Thursday in Pocono Township to discuss what they call its “defective” zoning ordinance.

The township declared its zoning ordinance was invalid back in september following two proposed warehouse plans to be built in the township.

One of the plans was approved on Warner Road, but now with the townships new “Enterprise Zone Overlay Map,” the proposal to build a second one would not be allowed.

An official with the Monroe County planning commission presented the drafted map showcasing proposed zones that would allow warehouses in 16 specific areas.

The Township Plans to propose and enact an updated ordinance map by March.