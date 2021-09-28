Towanda teen’s joyride causes $30K in crop damages

TOWANDA, Pa. (WETM) — A 15-year-old Towanda boy is facing charges after allegedly stealing a car and causing nearly $30,000 worth of damage to local crops.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the boy stole a 2019 Ford vehicle the morning of Aug. 16 on Pumpkin Lane and broke into several other vehicles. He’s then accused of driving the stolen vehicle through crop fields totaling nearly $30,000 in crop losses.

The stolen vehicle was found several miles away on Old Plank Road where State Police say the vehicle rammed into a bull gate, causing hundreds of dollars worth of damage. The teen then fled on foot and was later located.

State Police say charges will be filed through Juvenile Court and that the child was released to the custody of his parents.